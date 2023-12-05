Nazibul’s income rises 7.5 times in 10 years

The annual income of Tarikat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary has increased 7.5 times over the past 10 years as per the affidavit submitted to EC.

He was elected as a lawmaker from Chattogram-2 as a ruling AL- led 14-party alliance.

In his 2013 affidavit, Nazibul stated an annual income of Tk 7,26,553, which has risen to Tk 54,37,627 in 2023. Compared to his income in 2018 (Tk 36,49,235), Nazibul's present income is 1.5 times higher. Over the past decade, his wife's annual income has also tripled from Tk 2,82,420 in 2013 to Tk 8,82,316 in 2023.

Meanwhile, Nazibul's movable property has tripled from Tk 76,68,009 in 2013 to Tk 2,44,16,463 in 2023.

In 2013, his only source of income was his business; however, in 2023, his sources of income are business, shares and honorarium as a member of parliament.

In 2013, he had Tk 4,34,009 in cash, a car worth Tk 26,20,000, and no FDR or deposit in the bank, but in the 2023 affidavit, he declares having Tk 17,02,863 in cash, two cars worth Tk 90,50,000, an FDR worth Tk 56,01,676, and a bank deposit worth Tk 51,37,547.

In 2013, neither Nazibul's wife nor his two sons had a car but in 2023, Nazibul's wife has a car worth Tk 11,10,000, his elder son has one worth Tk 7,00,000 and younger son has two worth Tk 32,00,000.

In the 2013 affidavit, Nazibul stated his profession as consultancy, but in the 2023 affidavit, he mentioned his profession as business and consultancy, with an educational qualification of HSC.