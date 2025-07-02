Navy recommended to operate NCT at Ctg port for 6 months: Sakhawat

The issue of appointing a Dubai company for long term is under consideration, he says

The government has recommended that Chittagong Port Authority appoint Bangladesh Navy to temporarily conduct operations of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram port for six months, as the contract with local firm Saif Powertec Ltd will expire on July 7.

Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain shared the update today while briefing reporters at the Secretariat.

"The port authority has been authorised to appoint any operator for six months or more. We (the shipping ministry) have suggested that the port appoint the Bangladesh Navy for a short period," said M Sakhawat Hussain.

However, the issue of giving the responsibility of operating the NCT to Dubai-based company DP World for long term is under consideration, said the adviser.

"Saif Powetec has been operating here (NCT) for many years. After the contact expired, we extended it for a further six months, which will again end on July 7. We are not extending it any further," Sakhawat said.

For now, the port has been authorised to appoint operators for six months or longer if needed, considering economic and regulatory factors, he added.

The Navy, which already operates dockyard facilities within the port area, is regarded as experienced in port operations and has its own operator capabilities.

"There will be a formal agreement between the Navy and the Chattogram Port Authority to manage the terminal. A letter will be issued to this effect," he said.

Sakhawat mentioned that Saif Powertec has operated the port for around 16-17 years and confirmed that they have expressed willingness to cooperate with the Navy during the transition period.

Regarding staff concerns, he clarified that no port employees would lose their jobs due to the shift.

"Everyone will remain in their existing positions. None will be excluded, and I hope all will cooperate fully," he stated.

When asked if any foreign company, specifically Dubai-based DP World, would be appointed to run the NCT after six months, the adviser said that the possibility remains under discussion.

He said that appointing an external operator does not mean handing over the port itself. "If today it is the Navy, tomorrow it could be someone else. But before any appointment, I will examine whether it is good for us or not," he again stated.

He noted that the negotiations are still going on, including discussions beyond his own level, and promised that any agreement would avoid harming Bangladesh's well-being.

Addressing concerns about employment and recruitment under DP World, Sakhawat said the company was told that if it requires additional staff, it cannot recruit personnel from the sub-continent.

"They must recruit from Bangladesh and provide necessary training," he clarified.