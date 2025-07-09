Navy chief inspects NCT operations at Ctg port

Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan visited the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chattogram Port today to inspect its container handling operations.

During the visit, the navy chief inspected container handling at NCT Jetty No 2, observed container examination activities at the appraise point, and monitored the Terminal Operation System (TOS) at the CTMS Building, said a press statement issued by the navy.

He also issued necessary operational instructions to officials of Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), who are now operating the terminal, the statement added.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) on July 7 handed over the responsibility of operating NCT to CDDL, a Bangladesh Navy entity, replacing the previous local operator, Saif Powertec Ltd.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman and senior officials from both the navy and CPA accompanied the navy chief during the visit.

Nazmul expressed hope that under CDDL's management, the port's operational efficiency would improve, thereby expediting the country's foreign trade activities, the statement added.