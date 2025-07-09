Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:22 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Navy chief inspects NCT operations at Ctg port

Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:20 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:22 PM
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:20 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 9, 2025 08:22 PM
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan visited the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) of Chattogram Port today to inspect its container handling operations.

During the visit, the navy chief inspected container handling at NCT Jetty No 2, observed container examination activities at the appraise point, and monitored the Terminal Operation System (TOS) at the CTMS Building, said a press statement issued by the navy.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also issued necessary operational instructions to officials of Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), who are now operating the terminal, the statement added.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) on July 7 handed over the responsibility of operating NCT to CDDL, a Bangladesh Navy entity, replacing the previous local operator, Saif Powertec Ltd.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman and senior officials from both the navy and CPA accompanied the navy chief during the visit.

Nazmul expressed hope that under CDDL's management, the port's operational efficiency would improve, thereby expediting the country's foreign trade activities, the statement added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রোজার আগে নির্বাচন হতে পারে, ডিসেম্বরের মধ্যে প্রস্তুতি শেষ করার নির্দেশ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

এক সংবাদ ব্রিফিংয়ে প্রধান উপদেষ্টার প্রেস সচিব শফিকুল আলম এ কথা জানান।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

১৮ জুলাই গ্রাহকদের বিনামূল্যে ১ জিবি ইন্টারনেট দেওয়ার নির্দেশনা বিটিআরসির

১ ঘণ্টা আগে