Navy, air force symbols of public trust: Prof Yunus

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday said Bangladesh Navy and Air Force have once again been recognised as symbols of trust by the country's people.

The two forces have stood by the people at this critical juncture, he said.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the "Bangladesh Navy and Air Force Selection Board-2024" at the Air Force Headquarters in Dhaka.

The Selection Board will evaluate officers for promotion, including captains, commanders, and lieutenant commanders from the Navy, and group captains, wing commanders, and squadron leaders from the Air Force.

Yunus emphasised the need to select officers who exemplify honesty, leadership, and integrity in military service.

The chief adviser called for the promotion of officers demonstrating professional skills, discipline, trustworthiness, and loyalty.

He highlighted the role of principled leadership and directed the board to ensure promotions are awarded based on these merits.

During his speech, Yunus paid tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of July-August, acknowledging their sacrifices as fundamental to the nation's history.