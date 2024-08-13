Nat’l emergency helpline 999 fully operational after cops return to work

The national emergency helpline number 999, which was disrupted due to the absence of police personnel since August 6, is now functioning at full capacity.

Mohammad Tabarak Ullah, additional deputy inspector general of police and chief of the 999 service, confirmed this to The Daily Star.

The 999 service did not stop on August 6, but it was running on a limited scale, he said.

"We could not provide service as there was no police personnel in stations across the country. Since police have resumed work at almost all the stations in the country yesterday, we are now providing the 999 service in full swing," he said.

Police members remained absent from their stations since August 6, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country amid a mass protest.

They feared violent reprisals as several hundred protesters were killed due to indiscriminate firing by many of their colleagues along with Border Guard Bangladesh members.

Besides, at least 42 police personnel were also killed during the clashes that took place between July 16 and August 6 across the country.