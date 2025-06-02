Nat’l consensus: Second round of talks with parties begins today

The National Consensus Commission will begin its second round of dialogue with political parties today, aiming to iron out the disagreements on key reforms that stalled the first round.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, also the chair of the commission, will open the fresh round of dialogue at 4:30pm, Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder told a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday afternoon.

The commission was formed to review and finalise recommendations submitted by five key reform commissions on the constitution, judiciary, electoral system, public administration, and the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The first phase of discussions, held between February 15 and May 19, involved meetings with 33 political parties.

Major political parties have reached consensus on a wide range of reforms, yet divisions persisted over some key issues during the first round of meetings.

Parties agreed to reinstate the non-partisan caretaker government system, though disputes remain over its formation and tenure, and the mechanism for appointing the chief adviser.

There is also alignment on forming a bicameral legislature with a 100-strong upper house and granting the deputy speaker role to the opposition, regardless of the structure of the parliament.

The method of electing upper house members, such as via proportional representation or the traditional voting system, remains unresolved, while some parties still prefer the current unicameral system.

Parties are split over imposing term limits on the prime minister.

They are divided over the proposal to limit the powers of the prime minister, specifically barring any individual from simultaneously holding the posts of prime minister, party chief, and Leader of the House.

Political parties are also sharply divided over the proposed formation of a "National Constitutional Council" to oversee key appointments and legal standards. Parties disagreed on the constitutional council's composition and powers.

While parties broadly agree on elevating "equality, human dignity, social justice, and democracy" as state principles, the term "pluralism" as a fundamental principle of the constitution failed to gain consensus.