Nationwide protests: ‘False cases to be withdrawn by August 31’

Says law adviser; cases in Dhaka to be withdrawn by today

The interim government would withdraw by today all "false and harassment" cases filed in Dhaka against students and ordinary people during quota reform protest, Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul said yesterday.

Similar cases lodged across the country during the student movement, which led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led government, will be withdrawn by August 31, he told a press conference at the secretariat.

The adviser said his ministry officials are working day and night for withdrawal of the cases filed between July 1 and August 5.

He mentioned that they earlier said the ministry would take steps within three working days to withdraw the cases.

But it did not happen as most of the police officials could not work on this, he added.

Over 400 people, including students and police personnel, were killed in the violence centring the protests.

According to the court records, over 270 cases were lodged with 39 police stations in the city between July 16 and August 4. The complainants in most cases were police personnel.

The charges in the cases include illegal gathering, rioting, assaulting law enforcers, damaging assets, and arson.

According to the police sources, at least 10,134 people, including students, leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat-Shibir, were arrested in 872 cases filed in the capital and 51 districts between July 18 and 30.

Asif Nazrul, also a teacher at Dhaka University, said they decided that the trial for the killings that took place between July 1 and August 5 will be held at the International Crimes Tribunal.

He said they were trying to ensure that the investigation by the ICT is held under the supervision of the United Nations. They will sit with the UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh and seek its cooperation, he added.

Asif Nazrul said victims of enforced disappearances and their families can file cases with the ICT.

Asked whether the trial will be held at the ICT, he said, "You can go to the International Criminal Court only if you are unwilling or unable to try the cases at your own criminal court. We are not incompetent."

The adviser said a list of the repressive laws on media has been prepared and sections the sections used for harassing journalists "will either be cancelled or amended".

He said the murder case of journalist couple Sagar-Runi will be tried.

Asif Nazrul asked officials and employees of the judiciary to submit their wealth statements within 10 working days.

He said they have taken some initiatives to reform the judiciary, he added.

"The law ministry has cooperated in appointing the chief justice and the judges of the Appellate Division.

"We're getting praise from all over the country. We are focusing on quality and integrity.

"Partisan appointments were earlier made by the Attorney General's Office. About half the officers have already resigned."

Asif Nazrul said they appointed a number of law officers hurriedly subjected to as much scrutiny as possible. "There may be a couple of mistakes, there will be scope to correct those."

He said they banned the use of plastic products at courts to improve the environment.

Asked whether the special act on electricity and energy will be repealed, the law adviser said he would talk to the chief adviser. "I believe it will be revoked very soon."