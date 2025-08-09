Nationwide protests demand justice for slain journo Tuhin

Journalists form human chains, rallies across districts after Gazipur killing

Human chains were formed by journalists in Savar this morning. Photo: Aklakur Rahman Akash

Journalists across Bangladesh staged human chains and protest rallies today demanding justice for Asaduzzaman Tuhin, who was hacked to death in front of a crowded market in Gazipur's Chandana intersection.

Demonstrations were reported in Savar, Munshiganj, Chandpur, Satkhira, Tangail and several other districts.

In Savar, two separate human chains were formed by journalists from print and electronic media; one in front of the Savar Press Club at 11:00am, and another at Genda beside the Dhaka–Aricha highway at 12:00pm.

Protesters also condemned repeated attacks and harassment of journalists nationwide.

"We have already learnt that seven people involved in the murder have been arrested. The rest of those involved must be arrested within the next 72 hours, and the maximum punishment must be ensured," Savar Press Club President Nazmul Huda said.

Human chain in Munshiganj protests murder of Gazipur journalist. Photo: Star

In Munshiganj, journalists in Sreenagar upazila formed a human chain at the Dakbanglo intersection at 11:00am, jointly organised by the Bikrampur Television Journalists' Association and Sreenagar Upazila Press Club.

Speakers demanded exemplary punishment for the killers.

The Chandpur Press Club held a human chain on its premises at 11:00am, calling for the arrest of all perpetrators and their punishment.

The Chandpur Press Club held a human chain on its premises at 11:00am. Photo: Star

In Satkhira, the Satkhira Press Club organised a human chain and protest rally at the New Market intersection at 11:00am, while in Tangail, the Journalists' Union staged a protest in front of the Shaheed Minar at Nirala intersection in the afternoon, joined by representatives from social, cultural and civil society groups.

In Tangail, the Journalists’ Union staged a protest in front of the Shaheed Minar at Nirala intersection in the afternoon. Photo: Star

Human chains were also organised in Sakhipur, Ghatail, Bhayapur and Basail upazilas, with local journalist leaders addressing the gatherings.