Nationwide mourning today

The government has declared today a nationwide mourning in remembrance of those killed in the recent violence centring the movement for reform in government job quotas.

People were urged to wear black badges to mourn the deaths.

All places of worship including mosques, temples, and churches were also asked to hold special prayers for the deceased.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain confirmed the development at a press conference after a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office yesterday afternoon.

At the meeting, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan placed a report saying that a total of 150 people were killed in the recent violence. Earlier, he said the death toll was 147.

According to The Daily Star database, at least 163 lives have been lost in the violence since July 16.

However, the death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members, and ruling party activists could be much higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital and police sources.

According to the Prothom Alo, at least 210 people died in the violence as of Sunday.