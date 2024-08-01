Nationwide drives on

281 more held over violence centring quota protests

Law enforcers arrested at least 281 more people in the capital and elsewhere in the country in 36 hours preceding 6:00pm yesterday amid the nationwide crackdown on alleged saboteurs over the recent violence.

Of them, 205 were held in 31 districts and the rest in the capital, according police and court sources.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police produced 76 arrestees before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka during the same period. The court sent most of them to jail and placed some of the arrestees on remand.

With the latest arrests, at least 10,769 people, including students and leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat-Shibir, have been arrested in 673 cases filed in the capital and 51 districts over the last 14 days since July 18. One of those cases was lodged in Chattogram on Tuesday night.

Several thousand named and several hundred thousand unnamed individuals have been accused in those cases.

The cases were filed, mostly by police, with different police stations over violence, vandalism, arson, illegal gathering, rioting and assaulting law enforcers, said DMP sources.

The country witnessed widespread violence after the peaceful demonstrations of the quota reform protesters came under attacks by Chhatra League men on July 15 on different university campuses.

Among those arrested in the in 31 districts, 19 were held in Pabna, six in Madaripur, eight in Rangpur, three in Feni, 31 in Gazipur, two in Tangail, 18 in Rajshahi, five in Bogura, six in Gaibandha, 16 in Narayanganj, five in Khulna, seven in Mymensingh, two in Kishoreganj, four in Satkhira, three in Cox's Bazar, seven in Naogaon, six in Cumilla, three in Panchagarh, 17 in Chattogram, three in Chandpur, two in Magura, seven in Savar, two in Brahmanbaria, 11 in Noakhali, five in Laxmipur and two in Barishal and one each was arrested in Thakurgaon, Moulvibazar, Joypurhat, Netrokona and Natore districts.