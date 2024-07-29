Nationwide crackdown, arrests go on

552 more held taking total number of arrestees to 8,914 in 11 days

At least 552 more people were arrested in the capital and elsewhere in the 36 hours till 6:00pm yesterday as the nationwide crackdown against protesters and opposition parties continues.

They were arrested in cases filed over the recent violence across the country.

Some 8,914 people, including many BNP and Jamaat leaders, have been arrested in 594 cases in 46 districts, including Dhaka, over the last 11 days since July 18.

Of them, 6,150 people were held outside the capital.

So far, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested 2,764 people in 229 cases filed with different police stations over violence, vandalism, and arson, said DMP sources.

Of them, 228 were arrested yesterday in 22 fresh cases, it added.

According to court documents, 95 people, including several BNP and Jamaat leaders, were produced before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka yesterday.

Between 6:00am Saturday and 6:00pm yesterday, police arrested 309 people in 34 districts.

Of them, 50 were arrested in Chattogram, 26 in Rangpur, 25 in Narayanganj, 24 in Pabna, 20 in Rajshahi, 18 in Mymensingh, 13 in Savar, 12 in Satkhira, 11 in Bogura, 10 in Kishoreganj, nine each in Cumilla and Natore, eight each in Madaripur and Chandpur, seven in Joypurhat, six each in Feni, Netrokona, and Cox's Bazar, five in Dinajpur, four each in Tangail, Khulna, and Naogaon, three each in Sylhet, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Manikganj, and Barishal, two each in Kushtia, Lalmonirhat and Bhola, one each in Barguna, Magura, and Jhenaidah.

Rab yesterday morning said they have so far arrested 305 people across the country, including 78 in Dhaka, since July 18 in connection with the violence.

MORE ON REMAND

Eight more people, including former Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed, were placed on a five-day remand each after in a case filed over the vandalism of the Kazipara Metro Station in the city's Mirpur on July 19.

The other accused are Jamaat Secretary General Miah Golam Parwar, BNP Organising Secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, its Dhaka North City unit Member Secretary Aminul Haque, Publicity Secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Bagerhat district BNP Convener MA Salam and its activist Mahmudus Salehin.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mainul Islam passed the order after investigating officer Asaduzzaman Munshi, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced them before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the forwarding report, the IO said the accused planned and committed such offences as per the direction of Nur and others with an intention to topple the government. So, they need to be interrogated to find out vital clues about the incident, it added.

The court granted the accused 5-day remand each after cancelling their bail petitions along with the petitions to cancel the remand prayer on grounds they were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them over political rivalry.

Claiming innocence, Nur told the court that he had earlier been tortured mentally and physically while he was on a five-day remand in Setu Bhaban arson attack case.

He told the court that he had a blood clot on his right hand and that he was placed on remand again, his life would be at risk.

BNP leader Tuku told the court that he was also tortured earlier and that if he was to be on remand again, he wanted to receive treatment first.

Jamaat leader Golam Parwar demanded justice from the court, while his lawyer applied to grant him first-class status in jail. The court registered the application.

Meanwhile, another Dhaka court yesterday placed three people, including the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir Rashedul Islam Rashed on a seven-day remand in an Explosives Act case.

The two others are -- Jamaat-e-Islami Treasurer Khandaker Mizanur Rahman and Executive Committee Member Mohammad Abdur Rashid.

On July 27, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime claimed to have arrested them from an office in Dhanmondi along with cocktails and other explosive substances.