Nationwide crackdown: 787 more arrested

Nur Jahan cries and runs after a prison bus that is taking her son Sheikh Farid, an HSC student, to jail from a court in Dhaka. She said her son was playing in Dhalpur Math when he was arrested. Photo: Amran Hossain

At least 787 more people were arrested in the capital and other districts in the 36 hours to 6:00pm yesterday in cases filed over the recent violence across the country.

Of them, 413 were arrested in the capital and the remaining 355 were in eight districts and metropolitan cities, according to police and court sources.

The highest number of arrestees were from Narayanganj: 107. It was followed by Chattogram (103), Savar (50), Rajshahi (37), Tangail (25) and Natore (17). Eight people were arrested in Khulna and Manikganj each.

With the latest count, at least 3,425 people have been arrested in the country in the last five days.

Until yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested 1,380 people in 154 cases filed with different police stations in the city over the violence and sabotage in the capital over the last few days, said a top police official on the condition of anonymity.

At least 75 cases were filed in six districts in connection with the recent violence, according to police. Of them, 27 cases were filed in Chattogram, 17 in Rajshahi, nine each in Narayanganj and Savar, eight in Natore and five in Tangail.

According to an analysis of 29 of the cases, 499 named and 74,055 unnamed people have been made accused in the cases lodged with 17 police stations on charges of attacking law enforcers and damaging and torching state properties.

The number of accused was not mentioned in 24 cases, which only stated "many unidentified accused".

Many of the arrestees were on remand and divulging important information about the financing behind the sabotage and those who gave the directives for the violence, said Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operations) of DMP, at a media briefing at the DMP headquarters yesterday.

The miscreants had attacked around 69 police establishments in Dhaka and set several traffic boxes on fire, he said.

DMP in a statement said they incurred a loss of Tk 61 crore due to the violence.

The main targets of this attack were the DMP and Bangladesh Police, according to Sarker.

"The violence and sabotage that took place in Dhaka over the last few days and the way the police and other government establishments were burnt cannot be a protest of the students in any way -- it is the BNP-Jamaat people who have done this and diverted the student protests to a different direction," Sarker said.

The sabotage was carried out by miscreants amid the quota reform movement, which turned into deadly clashes between the students and law enforcers. Ruling party activists allegedly joined in too.

At least 154 people were killed and several thousand were wounded, according to The Daily Star's count.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday dismissed the government's allegations involving BNP with subversive activities as baseless.

The party was with the movement but it does not mean that they patronised sabotage.

"[The govt] incited the violence and invited the trouble," he said while speaking at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

At least 2,000 opposition leaders and activists were arrested across the country following the violent student movement, Fakhrul said, while demanding immediate release of their arrested leaders and activists.