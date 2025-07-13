Nationwide combing operation launched to curb rising crime: home adviser

With the criminal activities on the rise, the government has launched a nationwide combing operation to root out crime and restore public order, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

The adviser announced the decision after a meeting on law and order following a series of alarming incidents, including the recent brutal killing of a trader in Dhaka's Mitford area.

"Due to social instability, intolerance, and moral decline, the tendency to commit crimes is rising day by day. It is the responsibility of all of us, including law enforcement agencies, to curb this," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Asked when the combing operation would begin, Jahangir replied, "From now on."

The adviser said the government is taking the brutal murder in Mitford with utmost seriousness. Out of the 19 FIR-named accused, seven have already been detained.

If more people are found involved during the investigation, they will also be brought under the law, he said.

"No one is being spared on the basis of political or other identity and will not be spared in the future. The police will not spare any criminal," he further said.

The home adviser said a thorough investigation would be carried out to determine whether there was any negligence or leniency on the part of the administration or law enforcement agencies in the incident.

On Wednesday, Lal Chand alias Sohag was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was then crushed with large chunks of concrete and left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.