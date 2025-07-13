Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:57 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Nationwide combing operation launched to curb rising crime: home adviser

Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:57 PM
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:08 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 03:57 PM
government action against rising crime

With the criminal activities on the rise, the government has launched a nationwide combing operation to root out crime and restore public order, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

The adviser announced the decision after a meeting on law and order following a series of alarming incidents, including the recent brutal killing of a trader in Dhaka's Mitford area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Due to social instability, intolerance, and moral decline, the tendency to commit crimes is rising day by day. It is the responsibility of all of us, including law enforcement agencies, to curb this," he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Asked when the combing operation would begin, Jahangir replied, "From now on."

Sohag murder case update
Read more

Sohag’s murder exposes a society numbed by fear and brutality

The adviser said the government is taking the brutal murder in Mitford with utmost seriousness. Out of the 19 FIR-named accused, seven have already been detained.

If more people are found involved during the investigation, they will also be brought under the law, he said.

"No one is being spared on the basis of political or other identity and will not be spared in the future. The police will not spare any criminal," he further said.

The home adviser said a thorough investigation would be carried out to determine whether there was any negligence or leniency on the part of the administration or law enforcement agencies in the incident.

On Wednesday, Lal Chand alias Sohag was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital. His body was then crushed with large chunks of concrete and left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Home adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury statement on Mitford murder case
Read more

Sohag murder: Action taken against those involved

 

Related topic:
government action against rising crime
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

নৌকা প্রতীক বাতিলের দাবি এনসিপির, ‘শাপলা’ না পেলে লড়াই

শাপলা প্রতীক পাওয়া নিয়ে সিইসির সঙ্গে আলোচনার বিষয়ে নাসিরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারী বলেন, শাপলা ছাড়া আমাদের কোনো বিকল্প নেই। আইনগতভাবে এই প্রতীক পেতে কোনো বাধা আছে বলে আমরা মনে করি না। যদি বাধা দেওয়া হয়,...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

অটোরিকশাচালকদের অবরোধ, উত্তরা–মহাখালী সড়কে যান চলাচল বন্ধ

৫ মিনিট আগে