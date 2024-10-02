National University issues ban on gatherings on campus, surrounding areas

The National University administration yesterday issued an urgent notice prohibiting gatherings on its campus and surrounding areas, effective immediately.

Md Mostafizur Rahman, acting director of the public relations office at the National University, confirmed the notice to The Daily Star.

The notice stated that National University is a vital institution in Bangladesh, with around 36 lakh students, along with thousands of teachers, officials, and employees relying on it.

"To ensure the seriousness, security, and proper management of the university, all concerned are requested not to hold any gatherings on the campus or in adjacent areas until further notice," it added.

The directive will remain in place until further instructions are provided.