National anthem sung nationwide 'to protest plots against it'

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi organised the nationwide effort

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi hoisted the national flag in open spaces and organised the singing of the national anthem nationwide this morning to thwart any conspiracy against the anthem.

"Since the political shift brought about by the mass movement of students and the public, various conspiracies have surfaced concerning matters close to the hearts of the people, including the Great Liberation War, the national flag, and the national anthem," said a press release of the organisation.

The cultural organisation held the programme at 10:00am in protest of these malicious plots and with the determination to stop them, the press release said.

Artists and activists from almost all districts and branch committees of the organisation, along with the general public, united in heartfelt emotion, sang the national anthem that was earned through the blood of countless martyrs, according to the release.

The central committee arranged the "hoisting of the national flag in open spaces and the singing of the national anthem" at Udichi Chattar opposite the Jatiya Press Club, at 10:00am.