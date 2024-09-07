Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 03:58 AM

Bangladesh

National anthem sung nationwide ‘in protest of conspiracy’

Staff Correspondent
Sat Sep 7, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 03:58 AM
Photo: Collected

The national flag was hoisted in open spaces and the national anthem was sung nationwide yesterday morning to thwart any conspiracy against the anthem.

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi organised the countrywide initiative.

"Since the political shift brought about by the mass movement of students and the public, various conspiracies have surfaced concerning matters close to the hearts of the people, including the Liberation War, the national flag, and the national anthem," said a press release of the organisation.

The cultural organisation held the programme at 10:00am in protest of these malicious plots and with the determination to stop them, the press release said.

Artists and activists from almost all districts and branch committees of the organisation, along with the general public, sang the national anthem that was earned through the blood of countless martyrs, according to the release.

The central committee arranged the "hoisting of the national flag in open spaces and the singing of the national anthem" at Udichi Chattar opposite the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

