Nation to observe historic March 7 tomorrow

The historic March 7, a memorable day in the history of Bangalees' long arduous freedom struggle, will be observed across the country tomorrow in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of Bangalees, delivered his epoch-making speech of independence before a mammoth rally at the historic Racecourse Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in Dhaka city.

In 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognised the historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as a world documentary heritage.

In his 19-minute extempore speech before a million freedom-loving people, Bangabandhu had made a clarion call for a non-cooperation movement asking the nation to prepare for the war of independence to liberate the country from the exploitative Pakistan regime.

"The struggle this time is for freedom, the struggle this time is for independence, Joy Bangla," Bangabandhu declared from the massive rally.

His speech worked like a magic spell inspiring the entire Bangalee nation to join the struggle for independence from the autocratic and repressive rule of the then Pakistani military junta.

Awami League and different socio-political and cultural organisations have chalked out elaborate programmes marking the day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait on the premises of Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi at 7:00am.

At 10:30am, the premier will attend a programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on this occasion.

A discussion will be held at AL's Dhaka District Office in the city's Tejgaon at 4:00pm. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies and the people to observe the day with due respect across the country.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations will air special programmes while national dailies will publish supplements marking the day.

The Cabinet on October 7, 2020, declared March 7 as 'Historic Day' instead of the 'National Historic Day' in a bid to observe the day nationally and internationally, commemorating the historic speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.