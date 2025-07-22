Nation numb with shock

Condolences pour in; national day of mourning today

The government has declared today a national day of mourning after an air force jet crashed inside the campus of Milestone College in Uttara, killing 22 people and injuring around 170 others, mostly students.

To mark the day, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions across the country.

Similar instructions have been given to Bangladeshi missions abroad. Special prayers will be offered at places of worship for the deceased and the injured.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic incident. In a condolence message, he prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families. He also wished for the swift recovery of those injured in the crash.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus also conveyed his profound grief, describing the incident as a "moment of deep national sorrow".

"I'm deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the heartbreaking accident involving a Bangladesh Air Force jet on the Milestone School and College campus," he said in a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

He described the loss suffered by air force personnel, students, teachers, staff, parents, and others associated with Milestone College as irreparable.

The chief adviser instructed all relevant authorities, including the hospitals concerned, to treat the situation with the highest level of urgency. He also affirmed that the government would take necessary steps to investigate the cause of the crash and extend all possible assistance to those affected.

The UN, European Union, and several other nations, including India and Japan, have expressed condolences to the victims and families affected by the crash.

Meanwhile, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said, "We are all devastated. Doctors are doing their best for the injured. If patients need to be taken abroad, arrangements will be made."

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed also expressed grief over the incident.

After the incident, several political parties, including BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Communist Party of Bangladesh, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, Socialist Party of Bangladesh, Jatiya Party, Gono Odhikar Parishad, Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh, and Nezam-e-Islam, issued messages mourning the tragedy.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia expressed deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives in the incident, reports BSS.

In her message, she prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and the speedy recovery of the injured.

The BNP chief asked the leaders and activists to stand by the families of the deceased and injured.

In a Facebook post, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman wrote, "We are heartbroken by the tragic aircraft crash at Milestone College. No student should face such horror in institutions meant to facilitate their learning, growth, and well-being.

"My earnest prayers are with the shaken young souls, and I call upon leaders, activists, and professionals of the BNP to stand by the affected. Together, as a united nation, we must tackle this situation."

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, "We consider those who lost their lives in this sudden tragedy as martyrs."

Jamaat, in a statement, called upon its members and locals to come aid of the injured.

"May Allah have mercy on those who lost their lives, forgive them, and grant them the honour of martyrdom and the highest rank in paradise. May Allah grant the injured a swift and complete recovery," it said.

In a statement, NCP Convener Nahid Islam expressed deep sorrow and instructed party leaders and activists to assist the victims.

The National Consensus Commission postponed yesterday's dialogue with political parties and observed a one-minute silence in memory of the victims and offered prayers. Talks are expected to resume tomorrow.

Bangladesh's top sports bodies -- the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), and the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation -- issued statements mourning the lives lost in the crash.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Celebrities and public figures took to social media to express their heartbreak. Many have also stepped forward to support the victims and their families.

Public personalities who posted tributes and extended support include actors Shakib Khan, Ziaul Faruq Apurba, actresses Shobnom Bubly, Apu Biswas, Tasnia Farin, and Mehazabien Chowdhury, singer Elita Karim, and filmmakers Sunny Sanwar and Ashfaque Nipun.