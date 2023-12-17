Nation celebrates Victory Day

The national flag was fluttering atop almost all buildings. People in red and green flooded many streets. Patriotic songs, played over loudspeakers, reverberated through narrow alleys and beside thoroughfares.

As light began to spread over the horizon in the foggy morning, thousands of people, irrespective of age and gender, headed towards memorials built in the memory of Liberation War martyrs across the country.

This is how the nation yesterday celebrated the 53rd Victory Day, marking the moment the country was liberated from the Pakistani occupation forces after a nine-month bloodstained war for liberation.

Bangladesh became an independent country on December 16, 1971, under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after the supreme sacrifice of three million people.

The Pakistani occupation forces had launched a barbarous crackdown killing innocent people in the erstwhile East Pakistan at midnight past March 25, 1971.

The nation, under the paramount leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, finally clinched victory on December 16, after the sacrifice of the lives of three million people and the rape of nearly half a million women.

Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations arranged a series of programmes to celebrate the nation's glorious victory.

The government also celebrated the day with different programmes at national level.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing floral wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar in the morning.

Later on, people from all walks of life thronged the memorial to pay tributes.

After placing wreaths, top leaders vowed to build the country in line with the spirit of the freedom fighters -- free of poverty, discrimination and corruption.

The day is a public holiday.

National dailies have brought out special supplements highlighting the significance of the day while electronic media will broadcast month-long special programmes based on the Liberation War.

Different social and cultural organisations including Awami League, Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, and Shishu Academy organised Liberation War-based discussions, cultural events and drawing, essay and sports competitions for children and display Liberation War-related documentaries.

Special prayers were offered at mosques and other places of worship, seeking eternal peace in the souls of martyrs of the Liberation War and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Improved diets were served in jails, hospitals, orphanages, old-age homes and other similar institutions across the country.

Various programmes were held at district and upazila levels as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, highlighting the significance of the day.