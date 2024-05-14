Nation bids adieu to Rano

Prominent leftist leader and Marxist theorist Haider Akbar Khan Rano was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard next to his parents yesterday afternoon.

He was buried around 3:00pm, his niece, Ananya Laboni told The Daily Star.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Zohr prayers, around 1:30 pm.

Earlier in the day, he was given a guard of honour at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, around 11:20 am.

People from all walks of life paid homage to Rano as his body was taken to Shaheed Minar around 11:15am.

Renowned academicians, theatre personalities, and artists paid rich tributes.

Dhaka University Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury and theatre personalities Ramendu Majumdar and Mamunur Rashid were among them.

Prof Sejarul said, "We cannot define Rano in a word. Rano's lifelong pursuit was to fight for the liberation of the people. He [Rano] was engaged in that war until his death. He left fighting."

An Awami League delegation team, led by AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif along with AL Presidium member Shahjahan Khan, AL Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, and AL Cultural Affairs Secretary Ashim Kumar Ukil, paid tribute to Rano on behalf of AL.

Hanif said Rano was a great leader, and his contribution to the country's politics is undeniable. With his passing, a void was created in the country's politics, he said.

A BNP delegation team, consisting of its Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu, Dhaka South City Convenor Abdus Salam, and Chairperson Khaleda Zia's special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, paid homage on behalf of the party.

Fakhrul said Rano was firm in his ideology until his last breath. Rano was one of the organisers of the Liberation War. Unfortunately, his dream of a developed country remained unfulfilled, he added.

Later, other political and left-leaning parties, their student bodies, and socio-cultural organisations also paid their tributes to the veteran leader.

A mourning rally was held later, during which his daughter Rana Sultana, niece Ananya Laboni, CPB central committee member Mujahidul Islam Selim, its president Shah Alam, and general secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince spoke.

Before taking the body to Shaheed Minar, his body was taken to the office of Communist Party of Bangladesh at around 10:00 am, where party leaders and workers paid tributes.

Rano, 81, an adviser to the CPB, had been suffering from chronic lung disease for several years. He was admitted to Health and Hope Hospital in the capital on May 6. He breathed his last at the hospital early Saturday.

Rano has left behind a daughter and two grandchildren.

In 2010, he switched from the Workers Party of Bangladesh to the CPB over disagreements with party leaders. By 2012, he had risen to become a presidium member of the CPB, later transitioning to an adviser role in 2022.