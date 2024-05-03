Nasar Ahmed Chowdhury demands state recognition for recording March 7 speech

Only a leader like Bangabandhu could speak his nation's mind, as he did on March 7, 1971. SOURCE: RAFIKUR RAHMAN/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Nasar Ahmed Chowdhury, former assistant director of Radio Bangladesh who recorded the audio of the historic March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, demanded state recognition today.

He made the demand through a video call at a press conference at the Sagar-Runi Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

His son Hasan Talat Chowdhury read out a written statement on Nasar's behalf at the press conference. He said he was holding the press conference on behalf of his father who is an expatriate in the United States.

Nasar Ahmed Chowdhury said over video call, "Ignoring the orders of Pakistani aggression, risking my life, I recorded the historic speech directly from the stage of the Racecourse Ground with my tape recorder. It was broadcast the next day on 8 March from the then Pakistan Betar (now Bangladesh Betar)."

"As a result of recording this speech, Colonel Quasem of the Pakistani military and his forces tried to kill me. I somehow saved my life and later helped the freedom fighters during the Liberation War," he recalled the memories.

He said, "My contribution has been recognised by UNESCO. It is a pity that I have not received any state recognition till date. No special initiative has been taken in this regard as I have been living abroad with my family for a long time. At the end of my life, as my last wish, I want state recognition as the recorder of the historic speech. Other than that, I have nothing more to ask for."