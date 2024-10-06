NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024: JnU becomes Dhaka division champs

Jagannath University's "Quantum Voyager" team has emerged as the champion in the Dhaka Division of the "NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024" competition, organised by the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The results for the Bangladesh segment of the NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon were announced yesterday at the American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) and online simultaneously. Quantum Voyager secured the championship title for the Dhaka division.

The team from Jagannath University developed an app designed to track satellites. The app sends notifications to users when a satellite passes over a specified location, allowing users to easily download and analyze data from satellites like Landsat for various purposes.

The team members -- Muammar Tajwar Asfi, Nahid Raihan, Jahangir Hossain, Farhan Masud Sohag, and Yousuf Hasan Sifat -- are all students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the university.

Reflecting on this achievement, Muammar Tajwar said, "This was our first time participating in the NASA Space Apps Challenge, and it has been a completely new experience for us. From the very beginning, we had a strong desire to achieve something remarkable. Honestly, we never expected to become champions in the Dhaka division, which is the most competitive. We dedicate this victory to the CSE department of Jagannath University. Our next goal is to become the global champion of the NASA Space Apps 2024, and now we are more confident than ever that we can achieve this through hard work."

The NASA Space Apps Challenge Hackathon seeks to find innovative solutions to global problems. Alongside Dhaka, students from Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Cumilla also participated in the Bangladesh segment of the competition.

A total of 500 projects from across the country were selected to compete, with the top 50 projects competing directly in Dhaka, while the remaining 450 were evaluated online during the two-day NASA Space Apps Challenge 2024 Hackathon.