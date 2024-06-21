Narsingdi Shoal: Youth initiative fuels socio-economic change

In 2019, 16 young people from remote shoal areas of Alokbali union under Narsingdi Sadar upazila founded a platform to ease the plight of the impoverished shoal residents.

Now with around 600 members, the Alokbali Union Human Welfare Association runs programmes to distribute Eid materials, provide treatment costs, build makeshift bridges for better access to schools and health complexes, provide stipends to meritorious students, conduct tree plantation drives, arrange free medical camps, and distribute goats for rearing among the poor shoal residents.

Most of the members of this platform are migrants in the Middle East, whose donations are used to run its social welfare programmes.

Saiful Islam, one of the founding members, is an expatriate of Saudi Arabia and works as a technician at a company there.

Talking to this correspondent, Saiful said, "We started our activities with 16 members. Now there are about 600 members. Most members participate and donate from the Middle East. We have six branches -- in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Bangladesh."

Another member, Al Amin, said, "Our main focus is on education and social development in our area. We are also working to broaden our scope and serve for the betterment of the shoal residents."

Md Yousuf Ali, 37, a local resident, said, "I received a goat from them last year priced at Tk 12,000. The goat recently gave birth to two kids."

Contacted, Delwar Hossain Dipo, chairman of Alokbali Union Parishad, said, "We appreciate their activities for the welfare of residents. We cannot take on all kinds of projects due to fund limitations and issues with the government's approval. However, I will personally donate to their cause."