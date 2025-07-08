Narsingdi Jubo Dal leader expelled over alleged extortion

Jubo Dal's Narsingdi district unit has expelled Monir Uzzaman Monir, president of the Danga union unit of Jubo Dal in Palash upazila, following his arrest in connection with an extortion case involving a cement factory.

The decision was announced in a press statement signed by Nazmul Islam Suman, assistant office secretary of the district unit, and was confirmed by district Jubo Dal President and BNP's Narsingdi Senior Joint General Secretary Mohsin Hossain Bidyut.

According to the statement, Monir was expelled for violating party discipline and engaging in activities contrary to the party's ideals and principles.

The decision was jointly approved by Bidyut and district Jubo Dal General Secretary Hasanuzzaman Sarkar Hasan.

"Maintaining the party's discipline and ideology is our highest priority. Monir's actions are unacceptable, and thus he has been expelled from the party," said Bidyut.

Monir was arrested on July 4 from the Brahmondi area of Narsingdi Sadar and sent to jail the following day.

On July 3, a group of 25 to 30 armed individuals, allegedly under Monir's direction, had stormed the under-construction Confidence Cement Dhaka Ltd factory in Danga union via river in two trawlers and vandalised six rooms housing workers, looted mobile phones, laptops, and other items, and injured at least seven labourers.

Law-enforcing agencies including police, Rapid Action Battalion, and army personnel later brought the situation under control.

Following the attack, the factory authorities filed a written complaint with Palash Police Station, naming Monir as the prime accused along with 25 others.

Meanwhile, several hundred supporters of Monir held a protest rally today on the court premises demanding his release as he was being produced before court.