Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Narsingdi
Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:07 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Narsingdi jailbreak: All 68 prison guards suspended

Our Correspondent, Narsingdi
Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 12:07 AM
File photo

All 68 prison guards were suspended in connection with the July 19 attack on Narsingdi District Jail, which resulted in the escape of a total of 826 prisoners, including nine militants, and the looting of around 85 arms and 9,000 bullets.

They were suspended on Monday, confirmed Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sazzad, additional deputy commissioner of Narsingdi, quoting an order of the home ministry's Security Services Division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Earlier, Narsingdi Jail Superintendent Md Abul Kalam Azad and Jailer Md Kamrul Islam were suspended.

At least, at least 272 people have so far been arrested over the jailbreak, and five out of nine escaped militants have been apprehended.

On July 21, the district administration made announcements on loudspeakers asking the escaped inmates to surrender before the court.

In response, a total of 575 inmates have surrendered in the last 11 days till yesterday. On the other hand, 51 out of 85 looted arms and 1,091 rounds of looted bullets were recovered.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আহতদের দেখতে সোহরাওয়ার্দী হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|রাজনীতি

আহতদের দেখতে সোহরাওয়ার্দী হাসপাতালে প্রধানমন্ত্রী

তিনি আহতদের যথাযথ চিকিৎসার আশ্বাস দেন এবং তাদের দ্রুত আরোগ্য কামনা করেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জামায়াত নিষিদ্ধের সিদ্ধান্ত সরকারের ইস্যু ডাইভারশন প্রজেক্ট: মির্জা ফখরুল

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification