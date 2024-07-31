Narsingdi jailbreak: All 68 prison guards suspended

All 68 prison guards were suspended in connection with the July 19 attack on Narsingdi District Jail, which resulted in the escape of a total of 826 prisoners, including nine militants, and the looting of around 85 arms and 9,000 bullets.

They were suspended on Monday, confirmed Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibne Sazzad, additional deputy commissioner of Narsingdi, quoting an order of the home ministry's Security Services Division.

Earlier, Narsingdi Jail Superintendent Md Abul Kalam Azad and Jailer Md Kamrul Islam were suspended.

At least, at least 272 people have so far been arrested over the jailbreak, and five out of nine escaped militants have been apprehended.

On July 21, the district administration made announcements on loudspeakers asking the escaped inmates to surrender before the court.

In response, a total of 575 inmates have surrendered in the last 11 days till yesterday. On the other hand, 51 out of 85 looted arms and 1,091 rounds of looted bullets were recovered.