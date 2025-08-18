Narrow roads, illegal parking choke port city

CDA plans expansion project to ease congestion

After a long day at the office, Mohammad Masud, a private company employee living in Chattogram city, faces another battle while returning home -- one that makes his days even more exhausting.

His daily commute from Kazir Dewri to Aturar Depot is plagued by relentless traffic congestion, particularly along the narrow Chatteswari–Golpahar road, which struggles to cope with the overwhelming number of vehicles.

Masud said the one-kilometre stretch routinely traps him in traffic for 20 to 30 minutes, draining what little energy he has left after work.

"The road is too narrow to handle the current traffic, and at least 10 private hospitals have sprung up along this route. In the evening, when doctors start seeing patients, ambulances and private cars remain parked illegally in front of these hospitals, causing severe gridlock," he said.

His frustration is shared by Zobayer Hossain, an electrical wire trader from Jublee Road. "These hospitals were established without proper parking facilities, and the authorities don't seem to care. The public is left to suffer as a result," he said.

Like them, hundreds of commuters using this route every day find themselves wasting valuable time in endless traffic. The congestion affects students, jobholders and traders alike -- hampering productivity and disrupting daily life across the port city.

To address the growing frustration, the Chattogram Development Authority has taken up a plan to widen the existing two-lane road into four lanes. A feasibility study has already been completed for this stretch, as well as another road from Love Lane to Nandankanan, under the CDA's initiative to ease urban traffic woes.

The study recommends widening the road to 60 feet to effectively reduce congestion. Of this, four lanes will each be 12 feet wide, while the remaining 12 feet will be used for dividers and pedestrian walkways. The preliminary cost of the project has been estimated at around Tk 1,000 crore.

A recent visit to the area and conversations with commuters and residents confirmed that the Chatteswari–Golpahar stretch becomes severely congested every evening, when vehicles move at a snail's pace. The Love Lane–Nandankanan road suffers from heavy traffic during office hours.

The route is frequently used by city residents to reach key destinations such as the Chattogram Court, the Deputy Commissioner's Office, the Zila Parishad, Chattogram Prison, various government schools and colleges, and the New Market area.

Contacted, CDA Chairman Md Nurul Karim said the roads are critically important for city dwellers, and the ongoing congestion is causing both direct and indirect losses.

Mehedibagh Road in port city. Photo: Rajib Raihan

"To ease the sufferings of residents, we have taken the initiative to widen these roads," he said, adding that the project is still in its preliminary phase.

He said the CDA's existing master plan had already designated these roads to be 60 feet wide. As a result, no approvals were granted for high-rise constructions along either side of the roads. "Therefore, it is possible to widen the roads simply through land acquisition," he added.