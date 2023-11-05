Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 5, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Naripokkho celebrates 40th founding anniv

Staff Correspondent
Sun Nov 5, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Nov 5, 2023 12:00 AM

Naripokkho yesterday celebrated its 40th founding anniversary at the capital's Bangla Academy auditorium, themed "We are free like the sky".

On May 13, 1983, Naripokkho started with an aim to establish women's rights. Since then, it has been working at various levels to change the status and position of women, ensure women's rights, and build resistance against all discrimination towards women in Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The programme started by screening a documentary on the organisation's journey till now.

As part of the celebration, song and dance performances and dramas were held.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঢাকার পরে নারায়ণগঞ্জ ও ভোলায় ২ বাসে আগুন
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

ঢাকার পরে নারায়ণগঞ্জ ও ভোলায় ২ বাসে আগুন

নারায়ণগঞ্জের সিদ্ধিরগঞ্জ ও ভোলার চরফ্যাশন এলাকায় আরও দুটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

২৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ভোটাধিকারের আন্দোলনে প্রত্যাশিত ভূমিকা রাখছে না নাগরিক সমাজ: নূরুল কবীর

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে