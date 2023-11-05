Naripokkho celebrates 40th founding anniv

Naripokkho yesterday celebrated its 40th founding anniversary at the capital's Bangla Academy auditorium, themed "We are free like the sky".

On May 13, 1983, Naripokkho started with an aim to establish women's rights. Since then, it has been working at various levels to change the status and position of women, ensure women's rights, and build resistance against all discrimination towards women in Bangladesh.

The programme started by screening a documentary on the organisation's journey till now.

As part of the celebration, song and dance performances and dramas were held.