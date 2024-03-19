Narco couple held in Dhaka

They are wanted in 30 cases, say police

A couple, locally known as the "drug lord and drug queen" and wanted in at least 30 narcotics cases, were detained by police on Sunday night.

The husband, Sumon Mia alias Donga Sumon, 34, was wanted in 12 narcotics cases, while the wife, Joynob Banu Sumi, 34, was wanted in 18 narcotics cases.

They started their journey from a slum in Basabo area of the capital in 2008, and from there, they went on to become known as "drug lord" and "drug queen" in the diary of police.

A team of Khilgaon police claimed to have arrested the couple in a special drive.

Abdulla Al Mamun, assistant commissioner of Khilgaon zone of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the development to The Daily Star yesterday.

"Based on a tip-off, we conducted a drive in the Khilgaon rail gate area and arrested Sumon with 700 pieces of Yaba tablets first. During primary interrogation, Sumon admitted to having more narcotics in his residence," said Mamun.

"The police team then conducted a drive at Sumon's residence near the Sabujbagh Buddhist temple. From there, police recovered 500 pieces of yaba and four kilogrammes of marijuana and arrested Sumon's wife Sumi," said the officer.

Mamun said the couple has maintained their narcotics network in the capital's Khilgaon, Sabujbagh, Motijheel, and Basabo areas for a long time.

"Both of them were known as notorious narcotics dealers and used to sell marijuana, yaba, and heroin. Sumi was arrested earlier several times but managed to secure bail and go back to previous professions," he added.

Police said the couple has a strong network, and several lawyers stood at the court for their defence every time they were arrested and produced in court.

"We primarily found a ring of around 15 to 20 members who used to control the couple's drug network. We are trying to get more details to take legal action," he said.

Mamun said they found the details of 30 cases against the couple so far after analysing the database till the year 2017.

"We believe there will be more cases against them," he said.

Mamun further said they may be able to give more details about the drug racket's activities after interrogating the couple during remand.