Nandail Upazila in M’singh: Poor drainage leaves health centre isolated

A sub-health centre in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila has been struggling to operate for years due to chronic waterlogging.

There are several ponds surrounding the Moazzempur Union Sub-Health Centre, including a silted and abandoned one belonging to the facility, which remains filled with stagnant water. In the ongoing rains, the pond has overflowed, flooding the entrance and making access nearly impossible for both patients and staffers.

Covered with hyacinth and weeds, the pond has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other harmful insects, alleged locals.

Other nearby ponds, dug by individuals for fish farming, have blocked the natural drainage of rainwater from the centre's premises. Established in 1992, the centre serves thousands of people in the area.

After heavy or even moderate rainfall, the entire premises are submerged due to the absence of a proper drainage system, causing severe suffering for service seekers, said patient Morium Akter.

"It is beyond imagination that this nuisance has been continuing for years," said Sathi Akter, an attendant.

She said the two-storey building was once accessible via a road along the pond's edge, but erosion over time has collapsed the road into the pond.

In the absence of a proper entrance, visitors are forced to use a narrow passage through an old, abandoned hospital building to reach the centre, risking their safety, said Abdus Salam, a resident of Moazzempur village.

Md Akram Ullah, sub-assistant community medical officer at the centre, said over a hundred patients visit daily, but there is no proper entryway.

He alleged that surrounding fish farming ponds have blocked the pumping out of rainwater, creating the problem.

Dr Shamima Sultana, upazila health and family planning officer in Nandail, said the centre also runs Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) activities, which bring mothers with children to the facility, but the approach is unsafe.

She said repeated requests to the local union parishad chairman for road construction have brought no results, although higher authorities have been informed for urgent intervention.

Taslima Akter, chairman of Moazzempur union parishad, said they have been aware of the problem but have been unable to take action due to a lack of funds.

"We will take steps after managing the fund," she said.

Nandail UNO Sarmina Sattar said, "A proper initiative involving the local fish farmers will be taken for the better interest of the service seekers."