Nakshi Pera of Sarishabari: A fusion of art, tradition, and taste

Sweet shops in Shimla Bazar of Jamalpur's Sarishabari are always abuzz with activity from early morning till late at night.

Of the sweets produced in the region, one item steals the spotlight: pera sandesh.

Though this traditional sweet enjoys year-round popularity, demand surges several times during Eid. This year, a new twist has been added: nakshi pera, or intricately designed pera sandesh, made using moulds that enhance its visual appeal alongside its taste.

"We used to make only regular pera sandesh. But since introducing the nakshi version, we've received great feedback. Sales now reach up to 200 kilogrammes daily," said Chandan Pal, owner of Kalachand Sweets.

No longer confined to local shops, Sarishabari's pera sandesh is now available online through Facebook pages, home delivery, and courier services. Many are sending the sweet as Eid gifts to loved ones abroad.

Behind each piece of this delicate dessert lies hard work and precision. It takes 4.5 litres of milk and one kilogramme of sugar to produce one kilogramme of pera sandesh. No preservatives or artificial colouring are used, ensuring a homemade taste and sense of reliability.

"It costs around Tk 380 to produce per kg, and we sell it for Tk 430. But during Eid, maintaining quality is more important than making a profit," said sweet-maker Suman Ghosh.

Rajon Ghosh, a local producer, claimed that pera sandesh originated in Sarishabari and has since spread throughout the Jamalpur region.

Each piece weighs about 40 to 50 grammes and is roughly two inches long. With a shelf life of up to 20 days at room temperature, the sweet can be easily shipped to distant locations.

Beyond regional markets such as Dhaka, Mymensingh, Tangail and Sherpur, pera sandesh is now being sent overseas -- often as Eid gifts.

"I always bring pera sandesh when visiting relatives during Eid. It has become a messenger of love for many," said Manik Mia, a vendor at Sarishabari's municipal market.

"I ordered 5kg online and had it delivered to a relative's house in Dhaka before Eid," said Ratan Master, a resident of Aramnagar.

However, maintaining its signature taste is no simple task. The milk must be condensed to a precise ratio, and sugar added with great care. "Even a small mistake can spoil the entire batch," said sweet-maker Jewel Mia.

The local administration is also taking steps to preserve and promote this culinary heritage.

Liza Richil, acting upazila nirbahi officer in Sharishabari, said, "We are taking the necessary steps to apply for GI (Geographical Indication) recognition for pera sandesh."