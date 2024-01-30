Naikkhangchhari: 8 schools shut as gunbattles rage on along Myanmar border

As gunbattles continue in the Myanmar side of the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, educational activities at eight institutions along the border in Bandarban's Naikkhangchhari had to be suspended for safety reasons.

These institutions were closed since the sound of gunshots inside Myanmar was heard yesterday morning when students were in classes at a madrasa, around 100 yards away the Ghumdhum border, Faridul Alam Hossain, district education officer of Bandarban, told The Daily Star.

"We immediately announced closure of the madrasa and later seven other educational institutions -- five primary schools, one madrasa, and one high school -- along the border," he said, adding that the decision was made for the sake of safety and security of the students.

Meanwhile, villagers along the Ghumdhum and Tamru in Naikkhangchhari, Palangkhali in Ukhiya and Whykong in Teknaf upazilas of Cox's Bazar were living in fear as the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar Army and the Arakan Army has intensified in Rakhine state.

AKM Jahangir Aziz, chairman of Ghumdhum union, said the sound of mortar shells from the Myanmar side has been heard at nights for many days. But it happened yesterday morning, panicking the villagers.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanveer Hossain said the sound of gunfire came in Palangkhali union from Myanmar early yesterday.

"The higher authorities have been informed of the situation. We are closely monitoring the situation. The matter is an internal issue of Myanmar. But we are alert about preventing any kind of intrusion in our land," he said.

Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said since a bullet from the Myanmar side went through a house along the Whykong border and an explosion was heard on Saturday, there have been no reports of gunshots or explosions being heard.