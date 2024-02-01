Naikhongchhari Upazila: Villagers nervy as gunbattles go on in Myanmar

Residents of Ghumdhum border area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari upazila have been passing sleepless nights for the last few days as they feel insecure due to fighting between Myanmar security forces and rebel group Arakan Army across the border.

"We are not feeling safe here as we hear sounds of mortar shelling and gunfire every night. Around 2:00pm on Tuesday, we heard gunshots," said Mohammad Shafi, a resident of Ghumdhum Bazar.

He said a mortar shell from Myanmar landed on arable land near the Tumbru border area on Tuesday night.

Dil Mohammad Bhutto, a member of ward-2 under Ghumdhum union, also confirmed the incident to journalists.

Kanta Kumar Sen, a resident of Tumbru area, said they never heard mortar shelling before like the one that took place for about half an hour on Tuesday evening.

"There is a BGP [Border Guard Police of Myanmar] camp near our house. Feeling insecurity, I have sent my mother to a relative's house in Bandarban," he added.

Syed Alam, another resident of the area, said, "Shooting happens quite frequently across the border. Sometimes it happens suddenly. Where will we go leaving our homes? Even if you are afraid, you have to stay here."

Meanwhile, Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mozahid Uddin and Superintendent of Police Saikat Shaheen visited the Ghumdhum border yesterday.

Quoting locals, the DC said they have learnt that the sound of around 17/18 mortar shelling were heard from across the border in the last three days since Sunday.

"A mortar shell landed near the house of one Abdur Rahim close to the 'Zero Line'. Gunfire was heard from across the border in the evening as well," he told reporters at the Ghumdhum Union Parishad.

When the officials were about to leave the border area yesterday, gunshots were heard from Myanmar.

The DC said law enforcers and the administration are on alert to tackle any situation. There is no security risk now, he added.

"SSS exams are ahead. I visited two schools and exam centres. I found the situation quite normal as the students were attending classes. However, if we need to shift a centre in case of an emergency, we have considered alternatives. Efforts are being made to ensure that people don't panic."