Nahid meets families of two student movement martyrs

Family members of Miraj Hossain and Md Ismail Hossain Rabbi, both victims of the student-led mass uprising, met with Md Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, today.

The meeting took place at the Department of Posts and Telecommunications.

According to a press release by Public Relations Officer Jasim Uddin, Miraj's father became emotional while recounting the death of his son on August 5. He broke down in tears while showing his son's blood-stained shirt, creating a highly emotional atmosphere.

Nahid consoled the grieving father by embracing him.

Ismail Hossain Rabbi's sister urged the advisor to assist with including her brother's name in the list of martyrs and requested that no autopsy be performed due to their inability to file a case without a death certificate from the hospital. In response, Nahid Islam assured her of his support and assistance.

The advisor confirmed that all martyrs and injured individuals would be included in the official list, noting that once the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation office is established, related tasks would proceed more efficiently.

Farida Akhter, adviser for the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, was also present during the meeting.