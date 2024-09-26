Nahid meets families of two martyrs

Family members of Miraj Hossain and Md Ismail Hossain Rabbi, both victims of the student-led mass uprising, yesterday met with Information Adviser Md Nahid Islam.

The meeting took place at the Department of Posts and Telecommunications.

According to a press release, Miraj's father became emotional while recounting the death of his son on August 5. He broke down in tears while showing his son's blood-stained shirt, creating a highly emotional atmosphere.

Nahid consoled the grieving father by embracing him.

Rabbi's sister urged the adviser to assist with including her brother's name in the list of martyrs and requested that no autopsy be performed.

In response, Nahid Islam assured her of his support and assistance.

The adviser confirmed that all martyrs and injured individuals will be included in the official list, noting that once the July Martyrs Memorial Foundation office is established, related tasks will proceed more efficiently.