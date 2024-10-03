Nahid Islam named in Time100 Next 2024

Nahid Islam has been named as one of Time Magazine's 100 emerging leaders in the world in 2024.

Nahid, one of the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, has been named in the Time100 Next 2024 list in the "Leaders" category.

In his profile, Time writes, "Nahid Islam didn't have to get any older than 26 to help bring down one of the most powerful people in the world. The sociology graduate is one of the faces of a student movement that kick-started countrywide protests against Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

"The biggest challenge might still lie ahead. Islam is one of two Gen Z ministers in the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Their task: repairing the democratic system that was eroded during the 15-year reign of an increasingly authoritarian government," adds Verena Hölzl for Time.

Other notable names in this list are singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, actor Anna Sawai, tennis player Jannik Sinner, Pakistani rights activist Mahrang Baloch, and Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, among others.