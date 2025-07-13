Nahid demands reforms before election

Calls for AL trial, new constitution, and inclusive justice system

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), called for reforms, including the trial of Awami League leaders and the adoption of a new constitution before any election is held.

He made the remarks today during a rally organised by the NCP at the Central Shaheed Minar in Pirojpur.

"We want to rebuild the country. We want to reshape the economy and culture. That is why we are fighting," Nahid said.

Urging all to support the current interim government, Nahid added, "Let us unite and assist this government in rebuilding the country. But not everyone responded to this call. Some only want power and quick elections. They don't care about reform. But we do – we demand reform, justice for the Awami League's actions, and a new constitution."

Nahid further said that during the July uprising, many groups and political ideologies stood with them.

He emphasised that those who took to the streets in response to their call must not abandon the movement now.

"Whether it rains or storms, we must stay on the streets. We cannot go back to the corrupt and discriminatory old system," he said, reiterating the party's goal to build a society free from all forms of inequality — religious, social, and economic.

He added, "We fought against dictatorship and fascism. The regime that clung to power for 16 years committed every form of abuse — enforced disappearances, killings, torture, corruption, looting, and voter suppression."

Referring to the last three national elections, Nahid claimed people were denied the right to vote and took to the streets in frustration.

"It wasn't just the government or political parties—the police, bureaucracy, and all arms of the state tortured the people. That's why the public came out in defiance," he said.

Nahid said the NCP aims to establish a just Bangladesh free from corruption and discrimination, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political ideology.

"We owe it to the martyrs' blood. We are here to build a new country."

He also declared that the party will continue to resist extortionists, corrupt individuals, and illegal occupiers.

Criticising the killing of Bangladeshis along the border, Nahid called on Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to take a tougher stance.

He warned of a long march if such killings are not stopped.

He also urged the government to construct sustainable embankments and adopt long-term solutions to protect flood-affected people, particularly in Feni.

Referring to the current interim government, Nahid reminded officials that their authority was established through the "blood of the July uprising," warning them not to forget the sacrifice behind the transition.