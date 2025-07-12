Nahid calls for dismantling of fascist system, vows to defend mass uprising

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), yesterday issued a resolute call to dismantle fascist structures and pave the way for a new democratic order.

Speaking as the chief guest at a street rally at Khulna's Shibbari intersection around 8:45pm, Nahid said, "After the mass uprising, we declared that the fascist system must be dismantled -- the system that breeds mafia, shelters the corrupt, empowers criminals, turns the police into a killing force, and stands against the people."

"Since 5 August, we've witnessed conspiracies unfold. We saw who visited the cantonment, who tried to form a government bypassing the leadership of the uprising. The student leadership tried its best to steer politics and current government towards a mass uprising," he said.

Referring to recent events in Dhaka, Nahid added, "We spoke out against extortion, and now the people, especially the student leaders behind the uprising must once again prepare to take to the streets to defend the citizens of Bangladesh. The martyrs entrusted us with this responsibility."

Addressing the business community, he said, "To the businessmen of Bangladesh, we saw in previous regimes how a handful turned into mafia. That same group is now being backed and emboldened by a political party. Meanwhile, small and mid-level entrepreneurs are suffering under the pressure of extortionists. We will protect all patriotic businesses."

The NCP leader further said, "We must reopen the jute mills in Khulna and ensure fair wages for workers. The Sundarbans is not only a national treasure but a global one."

"The Rampal power plant was built to serve Indian interests and posed a grave threat to the forest. During natural disasters, the Sundarbans has shielded us --we must now shield it," he added.

"We have claimed a new freedom, a second independence. But they think they've been given the freedom to loot. Just as the people once rose against fascism, they must now rise against extortionists and criminals," he said.

"Prepare yourselves. We are coming to Dhaka. On August 3, we will respond to everything," he added.

Regarding the closure of Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet), he said, "We see that one of the most important educational institutions in the region, Kuet, has been shut down for an extended period. We urge the people of Khulna -- do not accept this closure if it is politically motivated."

The rally was moderated by NCP's northern region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam. Other speakers included Member Secretary Akhter Hossain, southern region Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah, Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari.