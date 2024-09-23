Nagorik Oikya President Manna hospitalised

Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) after suffering a heart attack on Saturday night.

He was under observation at the hospital's coronary care unit.

His personal physician Dr Shoaeb Muhammad on Saturday said, "The next 72 hours are critical for him."

However, as of yesterday afternoon, Manna's health condition had improved, and he was in a "stable condition", according to a text message sent from his party to the media.

No ring installation was required for his heart, the message said.

According to a press release signed by Nagorik Oikya Organisational Secretary Sabik Anwar, Manna was picked up by law enforcers in plainclothes in 2015. He was later shown arrested and spent the next two years in prison over "false" charges.

During imprisonment, he suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with multiple heart blockages after being hospitalised. However, the government had decided to send him back to prison, disallowing proper treatment, the statement claimed.

His passport was withheld after his release which prevented him from seeking advanced treatment abroad.