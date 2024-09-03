Nagorik Oikya, Gono Odhikar get EC registration

The Election Commission yesterday granted registration to two parties, Nagorik Oikya and Gono Odhikar Parishad, bringing the total number of registered parties to 47.

Nagorik Oikya, led by Mahmudur Rahman Manna and formed in 2012, will use the electoral symbol "kettle".

Gono Odhikar Parishad, founded by 2018 quota reform movement activists under the leadership of Nurul Haque Nur, will have the symbol "truck."

EC Secretary Shafiul Azim confirmed to The Daily Star that the party met all the necessary criteria for registration.

EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath also confirmed the registration of Nagorik Oikya.

Nur said the previous commission had withheld their registration based on reports from the then-government's intelligence agency. "Last time, the commission gave various excuses for not registering us. After the fall of the fascist government, everything is being reformed," he said during a press conference at the EC.

Meanwhile, a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, led by Reza Kibria, protested by blocking the EC secretary office for over an hour, demanding their party's registration.

Shafiul Azim responded, saying, "Some unruly individuals entered his office. There is a process for granting party registration, and we are adhering to it."

In May 2022, 93 parties applied for registration, with 12, including Gono Odhikar Parishad and Nagorik Oikya, being shortlisted.

However, ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls, the EC registered two of the 12 parties, excluding Gono Odhikar Parishad and Nagorik Oikya.

Registration with the EC is mandatory for participation in national elections.