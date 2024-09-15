Nagorik Committee for new constitution

People to decide how it’s to be done, the body says in first press briefing

Recently launched citizen's platform Jatiya Nagorik Committee has said it is in favour of replacing the current constitution with a new one.

"We believe the 1972 constitution did not reflect the dreams and aspirations people had in 1971. It was a partisan constitution…," Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the committee, told its first press briefing held at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

He added, "There were opportunities before 1975 to rebuild the country, but it was not done. There was chaos.

"In 2024, we have the chance once again. The majority of our people are young and the people from all sectors [of the society] took part in the mass uprising, irrespective of party and ideology.

"We will draft a new constitution based on people's opinions after discussions with stakeholders. The will of the people will be reflected in it, and we will make sure that no fascist can get hold of the country.

"We will hold a public discussion to determine how it will be written… A few young people cannot make a decision on the matter. All the people and stakeholders will decide. Whatever they decide will reflect the will of the people."

Leaders of the committee formed on September 8 asserted that they are not a political party, but their initiative is political in nature.

"Jatiya Nagorik Committee will work to create a new democratic political settlement by abolishing the fascist system. We want to reach a settlement, so that no head of the government has to flee like Sheikh Hasina," said committee spokesperson Samantha Sharmin.

Other members said the places of worship were being attacked to divert the masses and the mob violence is putting the mass uprising in question.

"We ask the government why the law enforcement forces are not taking action against those attacking temples and shrines. We hope the government will take measures to stop this. Failure to do so will harm the government and the country," Samantha said.

"Different domestic and foreign allies of fascism are currently trying to divert the people. These incidents are adding fuel to that attempt."

The interim government failed to meet people's expectations in this regard, she added.