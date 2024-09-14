Nagorik Committee in favour of drafting new constitution

Jatiya Nagorik Committee, a recently launched citizen's platform, today opined in favour of drafting a new constitution to "replace" the existing one.

"We are determined in this regard because we think that the Constitution of 1972 does not reflect the will of the people in 1971. It was a partisan constitution, written based on 'Baksal'," said Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the platform.

"The 1990 [Anti-Dictator Movement] failed; there were opportunities before 1975 to reconstitute the country, but these works were not made at that time. A chaos was created during that period," said Nasir while addressing a briefing d at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

He said, "In 2024, we have the chance once again. The majority of our country is now youth and the people of every sector of the society took part in the mass uprising, irrespective of party and ideology."

"We will draft a new constitution based on the people's opinions which will emerge following discussion with every stakeholder of the society. The will of the people will be reflected in that constitution, and we will make sure that no fascist can be restored," said the convener.

He said that the process of drafting a new constitution would be determined by the people.

"We will hold a public discussion to determine how the new constitution would be written --constituent assembly, vote or parliament. We believe a few young people are not the ones to decide on that. All the people and stakeholders of Bangladesh will decide, whatever they decide will reflect the will of the people," Nasir Uddin added.