Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jun 23, 2025 02:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:08 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Nagar Bhaban reopens today after 40 days

Mon Jun 23, 2025 02:01 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:08 AM
Key offices to remain locked
Staff Correspondent
Mon Jun 23, 2025 02:01 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 23, 2025 10:08 AM
File photo

After 40 days of closure, Nagar Bhaban -- the headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) -- is set to reopen today.

However, key offices, including those of the administrator and engineers, will remain locked, according to leaders of the ongoing Dhakabashi movement.

The building was padlocked on May 15 by supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, who launched a protest demanding his swearing-in as DSCC mayor.

Mashiur Rahman, coordinator of the Dhakabashi movement, announced yesterday that while general access to the building would resume, rooms that were chained shut on May 15 will remain off-limits.

He urged DSCC staff -- especially those in regional and public service departments -- to return to work and resume essential civic services.

He also demanded the removal of Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan, accusing him of obstructing Ishraque Hossain's oath-taking and violating constitutional and court directives. "We call upon Dhaka residents to remain united against conspiracies led by the local government adviser," said Mashiur.

He warned that individuals "affiliated with the fascist era" would not be allowed inside Nagar Bhaban or its regional offices. Any attempt to appoint new officials, he said, would be actively resisted. He also requested that no bills dated before August 5, 2024, be cleared.

Yesterday, the protest continued with chants demanding mayoral responsibilities be handed to Ishraque. Supporters gathered outside Nagar Bhaban from early morning, with a sit-in beginning at 11:00am.

DSCC services have remained suspended since the protest began on May 14. However, ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, Ishraque announced the resumption of emergency services.

In recent days, he has met with DSCC officials, calling for restoration of services and blaming the local government adviser for stalling progress.

|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে