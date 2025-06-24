Nagar bhaban reopening: Services resume on limited scale, protests continue

After remaining shut for 40 consecutive days, the Dhaka South City Corporation headquarters, Nagar Bhaban, reopened yesterday, with the resumption of limited civic services amid ongoing protests.

From early morning yesterday, citizens began arriving in hope of availing essential services. By 9:00am, all gates of Nagar Bhaban were unlocked, except for the DSCC administrator's office and the engineering department, which remained padlocked.

Mansura Khatun, who came from Bashabo, said she had been unable to withdraw a grant for her father's medical treatment during the closure. "Today, I submitted the application again. The officials said I'll receive the money in a few days. I feel a bit relieved now," she said.

Many expressed relief as activities partially resumed at Nagar Bhaban, weeks after all official operations were halted due to protests that began on May 14. The demonstrations, led by BNP leader Ishraque Hossain's supporters under the banner of "Dhakabashi," have been demanding his immediate swearing-in as mayor.

On Sunday, Moshiur Rahman, coordinator of the protest at Nagar Bhaban, urged DSCC employees to return to work.

Several DSCC officials confirmed they had resumed work, although many departments remained understaffed. Essential services such as birth and death registrations became operational.

DSCC Chief Executive Officer Md Zillur Rahman said while the headquarters remained shut, critical services like mosquito control and waste management continued.

Sources said all eight regional DSCC offices outside Nagar Bhaban also resumed operations yesterday, though engineers have yet to return to those offices as well.

One engineer, wishing anonymity, said he visited the office in the morning but left, unsure whether it was safe or appropriate to resume duties.

Meanwhile, protests led by supporters of Ishraque Hossain outside Nagar Bhaban also continued from 11:00am yesterday.

They chanted slogans demanding Ishraque's swearing-in as DSCC mayor, and called for resignation of Local Government Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

Contacted, Ishraque Hossain said, "The Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal helped open various departments at Nagar Bhaban. At the same time, we're continuing our protest in a limited manner to ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced."