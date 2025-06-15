Nagar Bhaban remains shut as Ishraque supporters resume protest

Despite the end of the extended 10-day Eid holiday and the reopening of public and private offices nationwide, the central headquarters of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), known as Nagar Bhaban, remained locked as of this morning.

Supporters of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain resumed their demonstration outside the building at 10:00am, reiterating their demand that he be sworn in as mayor.

Ishraque joined the protesters at the premises around 11:15am to announce the next phase of the movement.

The protest, organised under the banner "Dhaka Bashi," began with a sit-in on May 14. The following day, a significant number of DSCC employees expressed solidarity by joining the demonstration.

All entrances to Nagar Bhaban were subsequently locked, effectively halting services since then.