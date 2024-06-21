Naf River: ‘We’ll retaliate if boats come under fire’

Says Asaduzzaman

Bangladesh would retaliate if the Myanmar military or the Arakan Army continued firing at Bangladeshi boats on the Naf river, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday.

The warring parties in Rakhine State have been warned about it, he said at a press briefing at the Secretariat.

"Occasionally, they [warring parties] have opened fire on our Border Guard Bangladesh by mistake. We have conveyed our concern to them. They said if our vessels clearly display the Bangladeshi flag, no one will fire at them."

Reaching Saint Martin's Island from the mainland by boat has become a challenging task due to poor navigability at certain parts of the Naf river, Asaduzzaman said.

This compelled Bangladeshi boats to navigate the waters in Myanmar's territories of the Naf river, prompting firing either by the Myanmar military or the Arakan Army, he said.

The minister, however, said the situation has improved of late.

"Currently, they are not shooting at the boats in Bangladeshi waters. The two ships on the Myanmar side [of the Naf river] have been withdrawn," he said referring to the deployment of those Myanmar ships.

He expressed optimism that there would be no further shooting. "However, those who cross the area are taking necessary precautions."

Locals in St Martin's said gunshots were fired from across the border at trawlers and speedboats on the Naf river since June 6.