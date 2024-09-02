Nadia Anwar chairperson of AIUB

Nadia Anwar, a founding member and vice chairperson of the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB), has been unanimously elected as the chairperson of the university's Board of Trustees, said a press release.

In addition to her role at AIUB, Nadia Anwar is the chairperson of wEvolve Limited. She also serves as the director of American Dairy Limited (ADL), Chemlube Limited -- the sole distributor of MAK Lubricants in Bangladesh, a product of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd -- and Subaru Bangladesh Limited.