Nabiganj’s vanishing hills

Illegal razing puts locals at risk, raises environmental concerns

Despite a High Court ban, unabated hill cutting continues in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj. Locals say some unscrupulous syndicates are involved in this illegal activity. PHOTO: STAR

Unabated hill cutting by unscrupulous syndicates has become a serious concern in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj.

Local communities residing at the base of the hills are also living amid the escalating risk of landslides.

Visiting the upazila's Debpara, Ghaznaipur, Paniumda unions, and the hilly areas of Dinarpur Pargana recently, this correspondent observed that a number of hills are being razed, ignoring a 2017 High Court order to preserve the hills in the district that directed the authorities concerned to take steps to this end.

Locals alleged that soil is being extracted from the razed hills and sold to different companies at high prices.

A contractor named Sohel Mia from Bahubal upazila has been cutting a hill owned by Abdur Rahim of Shatak village on Janata Bazar-Moulvibazar road in Ghaznaipur union, putting residents adjacent to the hill at risk.

The contractor has deployed excavators and trucks to extract soil and transport it to Athangiri in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila.

Contacted, Sohel Mia said Abdur Rahim, owner of the hill, is razing it to build a house at its base. He, however, could not show any documents supporting his claim.

Oli Mia, Mubed Mia, Pabel Ahmed, and Aminur Rahman, residents of Shatak village, said they formally complained to the Nabiganj UNO, requesting immediate administrative intervention to halt the illegal hill cutting.

Tofazzal Sohel, general secretary and central executive member of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon's Habiganj unit, said, "Not only in Nabiganj upazila, but also Bahubal, Chunarughat, and Madhabpur upazilas have been witnessing hill razing over the years, causing irreparable damage to the environment and biodiversity."

Tofazzal called for urgent action to protect the environment and hold those negligent in their duties accountable.

Contacted, Shaheen Delwar, assistant commissioner (Land) in Nabiganj upazila, attributed the matter to the ongoing situation of unrest. He suggested contacting the army for further assistance.

"We are aware of the matter. A patrol team has already visited the site. The owner did not have permission from the DC in this regard... We are looking into the issue," said Major SM Tanvir Islam, commander of Nabiganj camp.