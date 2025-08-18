Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin placed on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Mytv Chairman Nasir Uddin on a five-day remand in a case over the killing of Asadul Haque Babu, 30, in Dhaka's Jatrabari, linked to the July uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zia Uddin Ahmed passed the order after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police produced him before the court with a seven-day remand prayer in the case, said a court staffer.

According to a police forwarding report, the investigator said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her Awami League government, supported and influenced the actions of accused Nasir Uddin, who served as the chairman and managing director of Mytv. Under their direction, he actively and indirectly participated in delivering provocative statements and conducting propaganda activities against the student and public movement."

The report added, "The investigation also found that, inspired by these provocative actions, local Awami League-backed goons, political leaders, activists, and members of the law enforcing agencies carried out indiscriminate firing, resulting in the death of Asadul."

A Detective Branch team arrested Nasir, 58, in Dhaka's Gulshan yesterday.

On August 27 last year, Asadul's father Joynal Abedin filed a murder case accusing Hasina and 24 others.

Jatrabari police later registered it as a First Information Report (FIR) on August 30, following the court's instructions.