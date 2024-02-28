Myriad anomalies found during hospital raids

Over 100 private diagnostic centres, clinics and hospitals across the country were raided yesterday as health officials went to check whether the 10-point directive issued by the DGHS on Thursday was being followed.

Dr Abu Hossain Md Moinul Ahsan, director (hospital) of the Directorate General of Health Services, said the raids laid bare numerous irregularities. In response, some of the health facilities were shut down, while others received warnings.

About the raids in Dhaka, he said, "Six establishments inspected today [yesterday] will be closed down, while 12 others have been warned for various irregularities. The numbers could rise."

Ahsan further said the raids will continue in coming days to ensure that the newly-set DGHS rules are enforced.

Meanwhile, a team led by Chattogram's civil surgeon Dr Ilias Chowdhury visited a number of private clinics and diagnostic centres in the port city and found irregularities in many of them.

In Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital, the team found lab assistants collecting blood samples of patients, which, according to the standard guideline, is supposed to be done by lab technicians. Also, the rate charts for diagnostic tests were not on display in the hospital.

In Sensiv Diagnostic Centre, the lab technicians did not have certificates.

"We've found irregularities in some hospitals and diagnostic centres," Dr Ilias said, adding, "We have warned them and asked them to fix those immediately.

"We'll also visit the other private clinics and diagnostic centres in the city and upazilas."

In Pabna, three hospitals were padlocked after a team of health officials, led by the district's civil surgeon Dr Md Shahidullah Dewan, found them using expired drugs.

A team from the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), along with DGHS officials, fined the hospitals and burned the expired drugs.

Md Mahmud Hasan Ronny, an assistant director of the district DNCRP, said they raided Sujanagar Care Diagnostic Centre and Hospital and found it was stocking expired reagents and drugs. "We also found that students were conducting electrocardiograms."

The centre was fined Tk 70 thousand and then shut down.

At Sheba Diagnostic Centre in Pabna's Santhia upazila, the team found anomalies in operation theatre management.

The owner of the clinic, Dr Pavel Rana, was fined Tk 50 thousand and the centre was padlocked.

In the same upazila, they raided Shotota Dental Care and found it to be run by frauds. They too were fined Tk 50 thousand and their chamber was shut down.

In Rajshahi city, a mobile court raided three diagnostic centers – North Bengal, Renaissance and Life Guard -- on last afternoon and all of them were found to have been using expired reagents for laboratory tests.

The use of such reagents would provide faulty reports of medical tests, said Fazle Elahi, an assistant director of the Rajshahi divisional DNCRP office, who led the team of physicians and police for the raids.

Each of the centres was fined Tk 5,000, he said.

In another raid in Chapainawabganj, the DNCRP mobile court seized blank pathology reports that were pre-signed by a doctor at Bashundhara Diagnostic Center and Clinic in the district town's Puraton Bazar.

"The reports were signed before any pathology tests," said Md Masum Ali, assistant director of Rajshahi district DNCRP.

The organisation was fined Tk 20,000.

The mobile court also raided Chapainawabganj Blood Bank where flowers were found being preserved in the fridge with blood bags.

The DNCRP team also found expired reagents.

The blood bank was slapped with a fine of Tk 20,000.

The directives issued last Thursday set new guidelines to increase transparency in the health sector after recent reports of hospital negligence have come to the fore.

Diagnostic centres cannot be called hospitals unless they are licensed as such, and all licenses must be hung at the entrance of the establishment, the directives said.

It added that diagnostic centres can only conduct the category of laboratory tests they are licensed for, and must have trained personnel for the purpose.

No procedure requiring intervention can be done in diagnostic centres anymore, according to the directives.

It also said that all surgeons must be accompanied by a registered physician during surgery and that anaesthesia cannot be used in any place other than a licensed clinic or hospital.

"All anaesthetists must hold an accreditation from Bangladesh Medical and Dental council."

The guidelines also said surgery rooms must maintain operation theater etiquette.