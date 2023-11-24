Mymensingh struggles to manage waste

For years, Mymensingh City Corporation authority has been dumping tonnes of garbage at a 6.5-acre open dumping station in the city's Char Kalibari area, ignoring protests from residents and their demands for proper waste management.

The dumping station is adjacent to a road that connects Mymensingh to Sherpur, Netrakona, and Kishoreganj districts on one side and croplands on the other, with no wall separating them.

As a result, waste seeps into agricultural lands, especially during rains, leading to unbearable stench that attracts flies and other pests into the farmlands, alleged local farmers, including Abdul Aziz.

Abul Hasan, a regular commuter from the city, echoed him.

Contacted, Md Mohabbat Ali, a waste management officer at MCC, said construction of a boundary wall separating the trash from croplands and the road has begun.

Since Mymensingh was upgraded to a city corporation in 2018, the number of wards increased to 33 from 21, along with an increase in the number of residents. However, MCC's operations, including waste management, have continued in the old pattern, said Mohabbat Ali.

The MCC authority is struggling to render services to the people of the city with its limited capacity. The corporation currently owns only 24 trucks and 19 trolleys to carry around 500 tonnes of domestic and medical waste. Only two trucks have been added to the fleet since 2018, he informed.

Md Arifur Rahman, chief waste management officer of MCC, said they have deployed 200 rickshaw vans for collecting household waste and sent a proposal for 200 more.

Also, 600 cleaning staff are employed at present, against a demand double the figure, he added.

Dr Md Zakiul Islam, deputy director of MMCH, said they have no waste treatment facility or incineration system and hence they dump the medical wastes in a shed, from which they are taken away every evening by MCC's trucks.

Contacted, Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu said, "We have made an agreement with Prism Bangladesh Foundation for the proper management of medical waste. The government also approved Impact Energy, an England-based company, to work with the city corporation to produce energy from waste. The company will start their work within two years."